Loudin receives Eagles Past Presidents Club Scholarship

Emily Loudin, a 2018 graduate of Hillsboro High School who will be attending Xavier University, recently received a $1,000 scholarship from the Highland County Eagles Past Presidents Club. Loudin (center), the daughter of Phil and Heather Loudin, is shown being presented with the check by Gladys Watson. Also pictured, in no particular order, are Heather Loudin, Darlene Reid-Rericha, Tim Tabor, Tommy Roush, Debbie Martin, Ed Crable, Hugh Stultz and Misty Tarr.

