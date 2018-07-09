Poulty, Pigs & Lambs holds meeting

The Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club met on Sunday, July 8 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House. There were 13 members and three Cloverbud members present for the meeting.

Demonstrations were given by Riley Meek and Noah Freeling.

The adviser went over upcoming dates and deadlines. The 4-H summer judging is July 10, special interest judging for the Ohio State Fair will be July 11 and the Summer Awards/Style Review will be on July 12. Entry day will be on July 20 at the fairgrounds from noon until 6 p.m. Poultry Meat Pen chicks are to be picked up at the fairgrounds on July 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The adviser encouraged members to participate in the skillathon tests at the Ohio State Fair and Highland County Fair. Members will be able to practice with the skillathon kits on July 2 and the Aug. 12 meeting. Members will receive their fair wristband when they complete their eighth meeting.

The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 at the Hamer Township House. The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Riley Meek.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, 4-H club news reporter.