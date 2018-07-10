Adena offering brain cancer therapy

Patients battling glioblastoma (CBM), the most common and deadliest form of primary brain cancer, now have a new FDA-approved option for therapy that is now being offered at the Adena Cancer Center.

Optune is a portable medical device that enables the patient to go about their daily activities while receiving treatment for GBM. It is the first FDA-approved therapy in more than a decade for newly diagnosed GBM.

“Our goal is to treat cancer patients with the latest approved therapies available, so we are pleased to add Optune as part of a combination treatment for those fighting GBM,” said Adena Cancer Center Medical Director Dr. Alex Wilson. “We also know how important quality of life is for our patients, and Optune is a therapy that allows patients to go about their daily activities with minimal disruption to their day-to-day lives.”

For newly-diagnosed patients, Optune is used in combination with their chemotherapy. In clinical trials, adding Optune as a form of treatment has proven to delay GBM tumor growth and extend survival in newly-diagnosed patients compared with chemotherapy alone. Other benefits for patients include lessening the effects of chemotherapy, which can include: fewer infections, less nausea, decreased incidences of diarrhea and lowered blood counts.

The lightweight Optune device is worn on the patient’s head and creates low-intensity electric fields to slow or stop GBM cancer cells from dividing, and may also cause some of the cancerous cells to die. Patients are free to wear loose-knit wigs, hats and head coverings over the device, allowing them to conduct their daily activities with confidence.

For more information about Optune therapy and the Adena Cancer Center, visit adena.org/optune or call 740-542-3030.

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.