62 Classics Diner joins Highland County Chamber of Commerce

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the joining of 62 Classics Diner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Offering a full menu of items, the diner features breakfast, home-cooked daily specials, cheeseburgers, milkshakes and a variety of homemade desserts. Customers can sit inside, on the patio at the ’50s style diner, or pick up a meal to go. The diner also offers delivery to businesses. The diner is under new ownership and can be reached by calling 937-661-6113 or visiting it on Facebook. The business is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit its Facebook page for other days of extended hours.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the joining of 62 Classics Diner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Offering a full menu of items, the diner features breakfast, home-cooked daily specials, cheeseburgers, milkshakes and a variety of homemade desserts. Customers can sit inside, on the patio at the ’50s style diner, or pick up a meal to go. The diner also offers delivery to businesses. The diner is under new ownership and can be reached by calling 937-661-6113 or visiting it on Facebook. The business is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit its Facebook page for other days of extended hours. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Classics-pic.jpg The Highland County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the joining of 62 Classics Diner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Offering a full menu of items, the diner features breakfast, home-cooked daily specials, cheeseburgers, milkshakes and a variety of homemade desserts. Customers can sit inside, on the patio at the ’50s style diner, or pick up a meal to go. The diner also offers delivery to businesses. The diner is under new ownership and can be reached by calling 937-661-6113 or visiting it on Facebook. The business is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit its Facebook page for other days of extended hours.