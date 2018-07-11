The Highland County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the joining of 62 Classics Diner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Offering a full menu of items, the diner features breakfast, home-cooked daily specials, cheeseburgers, milkshakes and a variety of homemade desserts. Customers can sit inside, on the patio at the ’50s style diner, or pick up a meal to go. The diner also offers delivery to businesses. The diner is under new ownership and can be reached by calling 937-661-6113 or visiting it on Facebook. The business is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit its Facebook page for other days of extended hours.
62 Classics Diner joins Highland County Chamber of Commerce
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the joining of 62 Classics Diner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Offering a full menu of items, the diner features breakfast, home-cooked daily specials, cheeseburgers, milkshakes and a variety of homemade desserts. Customers can sit inside, on the patio at the ’50s style diner, or pick up a meal to go. The diner also offers delivery to businesses. The diner is under new ownership and can be reached by calling 937-661-6113 or visiting it on Facebook. The business is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit its Facebook page for other days of extended hours.