Adena planning for emergency department opening

Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) is just a few weeks away from opening its new, state-of-the-art emergency department. Plans are underway for the official ribbon-cutting celebration at noon Friday, July 27; and a community celebration, scheduled for Saturday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new emergency department represents the first phase of a more than $36 million investment in Adena’s commitment to regional emergency care for the community. The project is being conducted in two phases.

“People in our region deserve a first-class emergency department, and now it’s here,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Adena Regional Medical Center’s new emergency department will offer a whole new care environment with larger patients rooms, greater privacy and faster access to care. People will also see more efficient processes in use that are getting patients treated faster and sent home, or admitted to the hospital, sooner than ever before. With three-times more space, and amenities never before seen in our area, we expect ARMC’s Emergency Department to become a referral destination for other hospitals in the region, while also being the first choice for emergency care for our families, friends and neighbors.”

Adena’s new 59,000-square-foot emergency center will feature 43,707 square feet of clinical space; increased from 16,500 total square feet in the current emergency department. Unique to Adena, the addition will be the only emergency department in the region to include patient care rooms specifically for behavioral access patients, those being treated for sexual assault, and with expandable trauma bays to treat individuals or accommodate families when one or more member is being treated for traumatic injuries.

General treatment room sizes will increase from 100 square feet to 140 square feet. These patient rooms will be self-contained with sliding glass doors for privacy and noise reduction, yet enabling nearby nurses to keep eyes on the patient. The number of patient care areas has also more than doubled, from 31 to 63. ARMC’s former emergency department was built in 1974 and most recently renovated in the 1990s.

“We are excited to show the community this next-level of emergency care with a facility specifically designed and built with the patient in mind,” said Graham. “Opening festivities are being planned for our community and families, and will show how Adena has changed the face of emergency care in our region. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to stop by to celebrate this exciting community milestone.”

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Adena Regional Emergency Center, located at 272 Hospital Rd., Chillicothe, is scheduled to take place Friday, July 27 from noon to 2 p.m. A community celebration is planned for Saturday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This family-oriented event will have fun for all ages including: teddy bear building and bear check-up; meet Doc McStuffins, Chief Crazy Horse and players from the Chillicothe Paints; explore a MedFlight helicopter, ambulances, fire trucks and police cruisers; enjoy refreshments, music, tours and more. The community celebration is free and open to all.

Phase II of the expansion and renovation project involves renovating the hospital’s West Entrance Area, and will include: a centralized registration area; a dine-in café; construction of 16 additional patient rooms; and updated waiting areas. Phase II construction will begin immediately after Phase I work ends, and is expected to be complete in late 2019.

For more information about Adena’s Emergency Department expansion and upcoming Phase II renovations, or how you can support this endeavor through the Adena Health Foundation, visit http://givetogrowth.adena.org/.

Submitted by Maria Smith, director corporate communications, Adena Health System.

This artist’s rendering shows the exterior of the new Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Department. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Adena-pic.jpg This artist’s rendering shows the exterior of the new Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Department.