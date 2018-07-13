Businesses help sponsor Highland County Relay for Life

Wilmington Savings Bank ($250), Tissot’s Home Center ($250) and Harsha Monuments ($500) all recently helped sponsor the 2018 Highland County Relay for Life held June 23 at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Representatives of those businesses are shown in these photographs. Names of those pictured were not provided.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Relay-Wilmingtonpic.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Relay-Harsha-pic.jpg Wilmington Savings Bank ($250), Tissot’s Home Center ($250) and Harsha Monuments ($500) all recently helped sponsor the 2018 Highland County Relay for Life held June 23 at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Representatives of those businesses are shown in these photographs. Names of those pictured were not provided. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Relay-Tissots-pic.jpg Wilmington Savings Bank ($250), Tissot’s Home Center ($250) and Harsha Monuments ($500) all recently helped sponsor the 2018 Highland County Relay for Life held June 23 at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Representatives of those businesses are shown in these photographs. Names of those pictured were not provided.