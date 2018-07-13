Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dale Robinson, 54, of New Vienna, menacing by stalking.

Shane C. Johnston, 41, of Chillicothe, failure to appear bench warrant.

David T. Errington, 49, of Peebles, failure to appear bench warrant.

Jessica Davis, 33, of Washington C.H., citation for assured clear distance.

July 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Casey Aaron Wright, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

INCIDENT

At 1:14 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 900 block of West Main Street. Upon officer arrival it was found that a patron had pumped gasoline into their vehicle and left the business while failing to pay for the gasoline.

ACCIDENT

At 1:05 p.m., the police department responded to a crash in the 100 block of West Main Street. Upon officer arrival it was found that Ronald Steven Fetters, 66, of Hillsboro, operating a 2005 Ford Truck, was stopped in traffic in the westbound lane of the 100 block of West Main Street. David Greene, 55, of Hillsboro, operating a 2005 Chrysler, was backing out of a parking space from a local business and struck the right rear of Fetters’ vehicle which caused minor non-functional damage.