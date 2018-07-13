Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashley Ross, 34, Washington Court House, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Morales, 24, Indiana, was arrested for larceny.

July 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bobby Munyan, 34, Sabina, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Stonerock, 18, Indiana, was arrested for burglary.

Jeremy Bender, 37, Bainbridge was arrested for a probation violation.

July 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Larry Seymour, 50, of Greenfield was arrested for cruelty to companion animals.

Nathan Haines, 37, of Greenfield was arrested for failure to appear.

Bradley Wright, 30, of Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Christopher Holt, 30, of Washington Court House, was arrested for a parole violation.

INCIDENT

At 11:28 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of North Fifth Street reported a theft.

July 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bobby Munyan, 34, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Brent Wilson, 21, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Bradley Smith, 28, of Leesburg, was arrested for driving under suspension.