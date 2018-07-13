SSCC awards Elks Scholarship to Hatfield

The Hillsboro Elks Lodge and the Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Madison Hatfield as the recipient of the 2018 Hillsboro Elks Scholarship.

Hatfield is a full-time student at SSCC, pursuing an Associate of Arts degree with a concentration in theatre. She began performing with the SSCC theatre department when she was 14, and later, as a high school senior, she began her college journey at SSCC through the College Credit Plus program.

Following Hatfield’s college graduation in two semesters, she plans to transfer to the University of Dayton to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“I’m a full-time student and I’m also employed at Southern State through the work study program,” said Hatfield. “I’m trying to fund college on my own, so earning the Hillsboro Elks Scholarship is especially helpful.”

The $1,000 Hillsboro Elks scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate financial need and who display a commitment to volunteerism and community service.

“The Hillsboro Elks Lodge proudly partners with Southern State in working with deserving students like Madison and helping to build a stronger community,” said Dan Pearce, Hillsboro Elks Grants & Scholarship coordinator. “Madison’s application showed us a commitment to community service that made her an excellent candidate for this scholarship.”

Hatfield’s volunteer experience includes offering her service with senior centers, a soup kitchen, Relay for Life, no-charge mowing and dog-walking for elders, and volunteering with high school theatre productions.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.

Dan Pearce (left) Hillsboro Elks Grants and Scholarship coordinator, and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC vice president of academics (right), present the 2018 Hillsboro Elks Scholarship to Madison Hatfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Ells-scholar-pic.jpg Dan Pearce (left) Hillsboro Elks Grants and Scholarship coordinator, and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC vice president of academics (right), present the 2018 Hillsboro Elks Scholarship to Madison Hatfield.