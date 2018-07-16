Free concert at Lynchburg library

As part of its Libraries Rock summer reading club this year, the Bacchanal Steel Band Duo will appear at the Lynchburg Branch Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19.

Since 1998, Bacchanal has been entertaining and educating with the combination of calypso, soca, reggae, pop and classical music. One member, Brian Malone, has family ties to Lynchburg. The band has performed on more than one occasion at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School to great accolades.

The group performs

regularly at schools, libraries, concert halls and for private functions and is in demand regularly at national corporations including IKEA and Proctor & Gamble. It has entertained guests on the Asuka II cruise ship in the Caribbean, provided music for JOCKEY at its international convention and opened for the Beach Boys. The band’s album Standard on the Stork label features music written for “pan.”

For more information about the band visit www.bacchanalsteelband.com.

The concert is free.

The library is located at 102 S.Main St., Lynchburg. Call 937-364-2511 if you would like more information.

Submitted by Elaine Williams, librarian, Lynchburg Branch Library.

