All About Beef gets Roadhouse lesson

Members from the All About Beef 4-H Club recently took a trip to Texas Roadhouse in Milford to watch a meat-cutting demonstration. The members from the club that went on the trip included Blake Herdman, Bryson Herdman, Jacob Allen, Sydney Shelton, Joslyn Rockey and Allison Rockey. The club learned how to prepare three different meats including filet mignon, rib-eye, and sirloin. The club also got to tour the kitchen and see where the rolls were made, where the salads were prepared, where the meat room was, and more. The average temperature of the meat room was 37 degrees. The visit ended with club members enjoying a Texas Roadhouse meal.

Members from the All About Beef 4-H Club recently took a trip to Texas Roadhouse in Milford to watch a meat-cutting demonstration. The members from the club that went on the trip included Blake Herdman, Bryson Herdman, Jacob Allen, Sydney Shelton, Joslyn Rockey and Allison Rockey. The club learned how to prepare three different meats including filet mignon, rib-eye, and sirloin. The club also got to tour the kitchen and see where the rolls were made, where the salads were prepared, where the meat room was, and more. The average temperature of the meat room was 37 degrees. The visit ended with club members enjoying a Texas Roadhouse meal. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_All-about-beef-pic.jpg Members from the All About Beef 4-H Club recently took a trip to Texas Roadhouse in Milford to watch a meat-cutting demonstration. The members from the club that went on the trip included Blake Herdman, Bryson Herdman, Jacob Allen, Sydney Shelton, Joslyn Rockey and Allison Rockey. The club learned how to prepare three different meats including filet mignon, rib-eye, and sirloin. The club also got to tour the kitchen and see where the rolls were made, where the salads were prepared, where the meat room was, and more. The average temperature of the meat room was 37 degrees. The visit ended with club members enjoying a Texas Roadhouse meal.