The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Oscar, an approximately a 12-week-old male Beagle mix. He was dropped off by someone’s house. He is a healthy, active and playful. He already walks well on a leash. If you could give Oscar, or any of the other dogs, cats and kittens at the Humane Society Animal Shelter, a good forever home, visit the shelter at 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, or call 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter is in need of Kitten Chow and cat litter. It is also taking reservations for its Rascal Unit for Aug. 23. The Rascal Unit is a low-cost spay and neuter travel van. It also offers shots and some surgeries.

