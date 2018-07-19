Walker 90th birthday celebration

A 90th birthday celebration will be held for Jack Walker will be held Sunday, Aug. 5. The open house will be held at the Prospect United Methodist Church, 8859 E. Prospect Rd., Hillsboro from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome to join and help the family celebrate Jack’s 90th. Birthday cake will be serve. No gifts are requested.

