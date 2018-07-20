Adena awards $99,605 in 2018-19 scholarships

The Adena Health Foundation has awarded scholarships to 57 area students pursuing degrees in the health care field. In total, $99,605 in scholarship funds have been awarded for the 2018-19 academic year.

“Adena is thrilled to have the opportunity to support the development of these future health care professionals,” said President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Our community is growing, and the need for quality health care is always expanding. Making sure Adena has the health care options people who live in our region need is one of Adena’s top priorities. Supporting students from this region with scholarship funds from our foundation is just one way we can help support their dreams, while meeting the future health care needs of our community.”

The scholarship fund is made possible in large part by annual donations from the Adena Women’s Board and Adena Volunteer Advisory Council. Since Adena’s Health Care Scholarship program was established in 2002, $815,000 in scholarship funds have been awarded to local students.

Students from the following counties were awarded scholarships: Ross County (32 students); Highland County (6); Jackson County (5); Pickaway County (4); Pike County (4); Fayette County (3); Scioto County (2) and Athens County (1). Among those awarded, 11 Adena caregivers received scholarship funds to further their health care careers.

Students working toward health care degrees may apply for Adena Health Care Scholarship funds in the spring of each year. Information and application forms are available to download at www.adena.org/foundation.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Pictured are Adena Health Foundation 2018-19 scholarship recipients. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Adena-pic-1.jpg Pictured are Adena Health Foundation 2018-19 scholarship recipients.