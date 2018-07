The raffle winner from the Quilts of Highland County show held by the Country Quilters recently for a Sea of Stars quilt was Alberta Duncan.

People’s Choice Awards went to: Ann Siddons, large hand-quilted; Ruth West, large and small machine-quilted; and Jackie Beery, small hand-quilted.

“The Country Quilters thanks the community four supporting our annual show – a successful event again,” a news release from the club said.

Submitted by Nancy Sonner, Country Quilters.