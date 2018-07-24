Simon Kenton High School class of 1956 holds reunion

The 62nd reunion of the Simon Kenton (East Clinton) class of 1956 was held Saturday, July 14 at noon at the Community Christian Church near Sabina. In addition to the noon meal, class members collectively celebrated their 80th birthdays with a beautiful cake. A time of sharing and reminiscing among class members and their spouses followed. Those in attendance were: Marvin and Junia Bond, Jim and Ruth Georges, Dick Leslie and friend, Sondra Nordyke, Mary Jane Bean Bentley, David and Marjorie Huff, Jim Leslie, Sam and Mary Ann Moore, Evalind Ellis Pickering and class of 1960 guest John Myers and his sister, class of 1965 gues Margaret Myers-Christian. Myers has undertaken the task of pulling together the first 100 years of school history of the Wayne Township School – 1865-1965.

