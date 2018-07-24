Montgomerys celebrating 50 years

Herbert and Clara Montgomery will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house held by their children from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Pricetown Church of Christ. They were married Aug. 17, 1968 at the Highland Methodist Church by the Rev. Fred Kline. Their children are Lori (Ronnie) Gossett and Brian Montgomery. Your presence will be your gift to them.

Herbert and Clara Montgomery will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house held by their children from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Pricetown Church of Christ. They were married Aug. 17, 1968 at the Highland Methodist Church by the Rev. Fred Kline. Their children are Lori (Ronnie) Gossett and Brian Montgomery. Your presence will be your gift to them. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Montgomery-50thpic.jpg Herbert and Clara Montgomery will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house held by their children from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Pricetown Church of Christ. They were married Aug. 17, 1968 at the Highland Methodist Church by the Rev. Fred Kline. Their children are Lori (Ronnie) Gossett and Brian Montgomery. Your presence will be your gift to them.