Relay for Life trying to climb above $40,000

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Highland County took place on Saturday, June 23 raised $40,000. But that was only about of the organization’s original goal, and event event organizers say they are not done yet.

“We would love help reaching our goal and you can still contribute by donating at www.relayforlife.org/highlandcounty,” a news release said.

The Relay for Life leadership team would like to thank the following sponsors and individuals for their efforts to support this cause: Adena Cancer Center, NCB, Merchants National Bank, Knights of Columbus Council #10149, VFW Post 9094, Southern State Community College, Ervin Hill Enterprises Inc, Angles Construction, Magulac’s Tire Service, Janie’s Closet, Donald E Fender, Southern Hills Community Bank, Tissot’s Home Center, Wilmington Savings Bank, H&R Block Hillsboro, Highland Computer Forms, Huhtamaki, Crowe Financial, Blue Ribbon Doves, Jeremy Kibbey DJ Services, WW Cleaners (Partyology), The Dickey Group, Highland County Honor Guard, Patty Middleton, Denise Rotelli, Lori Klinckner, Roger & Ty Hottinger, Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, Hillsboro Church of Christ, Noreen’s School of Dance, 3G Karate, We would also like to thank all of our teams, participants and survivors for their help and participation before and during the event.

Sara Carter of Bark of the Town team was the first place winner and Joe Mahan of Bon Appetit the second place winner in the Relay For Life window decorating contest.

The next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 16 at Hillsboro Church of Christ at 155, W. Walnut St., at 5:30 p.m. to discuss plans for 2019.

“We would love to have everyone attend and share thoughts and ideas,” the news release said.

For more information contact Melinda Daniel at melinda.daniel@cancer.org or Cindy Wilson at ciwilson1@yahoo.com or 937-736-0637.

Submitted by Melinda Daniel, community development manager, North Central Region | American Cancer Society, Inc.