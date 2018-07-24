Hee Haw Show tickets still available

About 90 tickets are still available for the Saturday, July 28 Hee Haw Show put on annual by the members and staff at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the show, or for an additional $5 a meal of ham loaf, slaw, chips and tea can be purchased. The meal can be served before the show or during an intermission in the middle of the show. Tickets are available online at HighlandSeniors.com or at the senior center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pictured are past Hee Haw Show cast members Gerri Pierson and Judy McCray.

About 90 tickets are still available for the Saturday, July 28 Hee Haw Show put on annual by the members and staff at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the show, or for an additional $5 a meal of ham loaf, slaw, chips and tea can be purchased. The meal can be served before the show or during an intermission in the middle of the show. Tickets are available online at HighlandSeniors.com or at the senior center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pictured are past Hee Haw Show cast members Gerri Pierson and Judy McCray. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_HeeHaw-pic.jpg About 90 tickets are still available for the Saturday, July 28 Hee Haw Show put on annual by the members and staff at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the show, or for an additional $5 a meal of ham loaf, slaw, chips and tea can be purchased. The meal can be served before the show or during an intermission in the middle of the show. Tickets are available online at HighlandSeniors.com or at the senior center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pictured are past Hee Haw Show cast members Gerri Pierson and Judy McCray.