The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Duke, a 4-year-old neutered, male, mixed breed dog. Duke was brought to the Humane Society Animal Shelter by family members after his owner passed away unexpectedly. He is a friendly boy, loves people, is well-mannered and loves to take walks on a leash. He likes other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind cats. If you could give Duke, or any of the other dogs at the shelter, a good forever home visit the shelter at 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. It is now taking reservations for its Rascal Unit for Aug. 23. The Rascal Unit is a low-cost spay and neuter travel van. It also offers shots and some surgeries. The shelter still have lots of kittens and cats available for adoption.

