Agricultural Easement Field Day is Aug. 16

Farmers and other Ohio landowners can establish their property as a “farm forever” through the use of an agricultural easement. On Thursday, Aug. 16 you can attend a free Agricultural Easement Field Day to hear from farmers who have used this method to secure their farmland from future residential development. In addition to the basics of agricultural easements, speakers will explain tax advantages, legal aspects and case study examples.

The event will take place at the farm of Richard and Kim Hiatt at 6080 New Vienna Rd., New Vienna. Look for signs at Ross Road off of SR 73. Spearheading this learning event is the non-profit Cardinal Land Conservancy. This group helps owners preserve their farms from development. They are also overseeing present agricultural easements in seven southern Ohio counties.

Field Day participants can visit the 77-acre portion of the farm protected by the easement. Speaker presentations will be indoors, so rain will not be an issue. View the full agenda by clicking on the link “August 16th Agricultural Easement Field Day“ at www.CardinalLandConservancy.org.

Space will be limited so an RSVP is encouraged. Either send an email to Andy Dickerson, executive director, at andy@cardinallandconservancy.org or call 513-752-2828.

Submitted by Patrick Hornschemeier.

The Hiatt farm in Penn Township, Highland County, will be featured in the upcoming Agricultural Easement Field Day. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Field-Day-pic.jpg The Hiatt farm in Penn Township, Highland County, will be featured in the upcoming Agricultural Easement Field Day.