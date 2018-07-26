HDH welcomes new nephrologist

Nephrology services are expanding at Highland District Hospital with the addition of Dr. Naveed Haq, general and interventional nephrologist.

Haq graduated from King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan in 1994, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J. in 2000. He completed his fellowship training in 2002 at the University of Missouri, which is a pioneer site for dialysis research nationwide.

Haq has worked as a general and interventional nephrologist since 2002, focusing on general kidney health management through outpatient services, the management of both peritoneal and hemodialysis patients, followup of renal transplant patients, and performing renal biopsies and renal ultrasounds.

Haq brings to HDH expanded nephrology capabilities with expertise in interventional nephrology, allowing patients to now receive care related to creating and maintaining vascular access for hemodialysis patients.

To schedule an appointment for nephrology services, call 937-393-6392.

Submitted by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

Dr. Naveed Haq is a new general and interventional nephrologist at Highland District Hospital. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_HDH-pic.jpg Dr. Naveed Haq is a new general and interventional nephrologist at Highland District Hospital.