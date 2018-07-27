Lynchburg library concert Tuesday

As part of teh Lynchburg Branch Library Library Rock Summer Reading Club this year, the Bacchanal Steel Band Duo will appear at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31. Since 1998, Bacchanal has been entertaining and educating with the combination of calypso, soca, reggae, pop and classical music. One member, Brian Malone, has family ties to Lynchburg. The band has performed on more than one occasion at the Lynchburg Elementary School to great accolades. The concert is free. The library is located at 102 S. Main St., Lynchburg. Call 937-364-2511 if you would like more information.

