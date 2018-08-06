Greenfield schools offer special programs

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District has a deep dedication to educating all resident children, including those with disabilities that require special programs or services.

The school district wants local residents to help it fulfill its desire and obligation to educate all students by letting it know of any child that may require extra help. The term disability includes several different conditions and is not limited to the following: hearing; speech or language; physical, orthopedic or visual impairments; learning, intellectual or behavioral disabilities; health impairments; or other severe multiple disabilities.

In order to serve all children, the school district must identify all areas of need through multifactored evaluations. It needs parent and staff input to ensure students success and determine the most appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment.

The district is also accepting applications for its Greenfield and Rainsboro preschools. Applications can be picked up at the Office of Special Programs. The Greenfield Preschool Program is income based; however, there are openings for students who qualify over the income guidelines.

If you have any questions about of the district’s programs or suspect your child has a disability and may qualify for services, contact Heather Dratwa, director of special programs, at Greenfield Exempted Village Schools, 200 N. Fifth St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123; 937-981-4856; or heather.dratwa@greenfieldmcclain.org.

Submitted by Greenfield Exempted Village School District.