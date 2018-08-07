Adena closing west entrance, parking lot

Phase II construction on the west side of Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) will begin as scheduled on Monday, Aug. 13. The multi-phased project now moves from the construction of ARMC’s new emergency department to construction and renovation of the area that includes the current west entrance and former emergency department space.

As a result, ARMC’s west entrance and its adjacent parking area will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 13. The closure of the entrance and parking lots will continue through the duration of the project, which is expected to last for at least one year.

All patients and visitors to Adena Regional Medical Center are advised to enter the facility through the hospital’s north entrance. Ample parking and free valet service is available.

To easily reach the north entrance, enter ARMC grounds using the main entry from SR 159 (directly across from the entrance to Kenworth). Signage on Adena’s campus will be posted to direct patients and visitors to the north entrance.

Patients having appointments with providers/clinics in Adena’s Medical Office Building or the Adena Health Pavilion should not be impacted by this closure. Entrances and parking for people arriving at these buildings is unchanged. Patients and visitors needing to access the new emergency department should continue to enter via Hospital Road. However, public access to the main hospital through the new emergency department is not available.

Adena is working to improve its facility to better accommodate our patients and community.

Submitted by Maria Smith, director corporate communications, Adena Health System.