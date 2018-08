Brooke Kline, a Greenfield area resident and member of the Frogtown Thrifters 4-H Club, was the winner of the Grand Champion Cross Breeder Lambs at the 2018 Ross County Fair. She will be going to Ohio University this fall to become a teacher.

