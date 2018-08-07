Hamilton picked for agricultural program

Amy Hamilton of Hillsboro is one of 17 farmers and agribusiness professionals selected to participate in the 2018-19 AgriPOWER Institute, Ohio Farm Bureau’s elite training program designed to help participants become community leaders and advocates for agriculture. The yearlong program consists of multiple two- to three-day training sessions that focus on public policy issues facing agriculture and the food industry.

Hamilton is a commercial ag loan officer for First State Bank and has a small cow-calf beef and hay operation. She is a trustee and secretary of the Highland County Farm Bureau and serves on the Highland County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and City of Hillsboro Revolving Loan Fund Committee.

Throughout the year, Class X participants will learn about public policy matters important to their communities as well as the state of Ohio, nation and world. Participants will develop important skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking, communications and more. One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C. to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues and another out of state so they can learn about differences and similarities in agriculture state to state.

“What an amazing impact this program has had in developing leaders over the past 10 years who truly make a difference not only in the ag industry but their local communities,” said Melinda Witten, AgriPOWER director.

Submitted by Joe Cornely, Ohio Farm Bureau.

