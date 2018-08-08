Leesburg’s Sanders 2nd in national contest

These junior members won top honors in the junior division of the skill-a-thon contest at the 2018 National Junior Angus Show Awards Ceremony last month in Madison, Wis. Pictured from left are John Swanek, Dexter, Minn., third; Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, Ohio, second; and Ethan Lulich, Lyndon Station, Wis., first.

