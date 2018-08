Natalie Rolfe, a member of the Buckskin Ramblers 4-H Club who will be a junior at McClain High School in Greenfield, is pictured with her 2018 Ross County Fair Reserve Champion Overall Market Hog. She is the daughter of Ed Rolfe and Lori Gibbons.

Natalie Rolfe, a member of the Buckskin Ramblers 4-H Club who will be a junior at McClain High School in Greenfield, is pictured with her 2018 Ross County Fair Reserve Champion Overall Market Hog. She is the daughter of Ed Rolfe and Lori Gibbons. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Rolfe-RCF.jpg.jpg Natalie Rolfe, a member of the Buckskin Ramblers 4-H Club who will be a junior at McClain High School in Greenfield, is pictured with her 2018 Ross County Fair Reserve Champion Overall Market Hog. She is the daughter of Ed Rolfe and Lori Gibbons.