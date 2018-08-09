NCB donates to Grow Highland County

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Grow Highland County. The economic development program is designed to foster entrepreneurship and small business growth throughout Highland County. Pictured are Tammy Irvin, NCB Regional branch manager; Diana Fordyce, board member; and Tracy Evans, facilitator.
