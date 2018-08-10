Adena receives Top 50 Heart Hospital Award

Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham recently hosted a celebration for cardiovascular surgeons, providers and staff, commemorating Adena Regional Medical Center’s (ARMC) designation as one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals for 2018.

Named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital in a study conducted by Truven Health Analytics, a division of IBM Watson Health, Adena was recently presented with the physical award to commemorate the achievement.

“This is a proud moment for all of us in the Adena family and we couldn’t have accomplished it without the providers and caregivers we have,” said Graham. “When you think about our heart program that started just 12 years ago, it is still a young program and to be at a national level of recognition is truly a great thing. This recognition not only looks at the quality of care, but multiple factors like the outcomes of care, customer satisfaction and cost of that care. When people in our communities look at Adena, they can feel confident knowing we have a nationally recognized program for cardiovascular care.”

IBM Watson Health uses data to analyze and identify the top U.S. hospitals for inpatient cardiovascular services. The study is based on hospital performance metrics that identify the highest performing cardiovascular service lines in the nation.

Adena’s Cardiovascular program was launched in 2006, and has performed more than 1,000 open heart surgeries, among other heart and vascular procedures. Adena cardiothoracic surgeons Dr. Jack Baker and Dr. Randall Miller were founders of the open heart program and continue to lead the service today.

“Our goal when we started was to develop a quality program that offered our patients close-to-home care so families could travel less, making it easier for everyone,” said Baker. “This award is a credit to our entire cardiovascular team.”

In addition to open heart surgery, Adena Health System has full line of top-rated cardiovascular services for its communities and patients, offering care for a variety of heart and vascular health needs. These services range from managing a chronic heart condition; testing for heart disease; minimally-invasive services, such as catheterization; cardiac rehabilitation; and vascular treatments.

The Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study measures achievements in key performance areas, including: risk-adjusted inpatient mortality, risk-adjusted complications, percentage of coronary bypass patients with internal mammary artery use, 30-day mortality rates, 30-day readmission rates, severity-adjusted average length of stay, wage- and severity-adjusted average cost per case and, new this year, CMS 30-day episode payment measures. The study has been conducted annually since 1999.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Adena Health System cardiovascular providers and president and CEO Jeff Graham are pictured with their Top 50 Heart Hospital Award. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Adena-pic.jpg.jpg Adena Health System cardiovascular providers and president and CEO Jeff Graham are pictured with their Top 50 Heart Hospital Award.