Creekview Barn joins Highland County Chamber

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Creekview Barn, 8821 Fall Creek Rd., Leesburg, as a newly joined chamber member with a ribbon-cutting on June 21. Nestled on the outskirts of Leesburg, the 6,000-square-foot, temperature-controlled, facility provides scenery located in a country setting. Creekview Barn has neutral decor allowing it to be decorated as much or as little as desired. It features a bridal suite for getting ready and relaxing before a wedding; tables; chairs and a prep kitchen that can accommodate caterers and more.

