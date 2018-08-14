Poultry Pigs & Lambs holds final meeting

The Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club held its final meeting before the fair on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House. There were 16 members and two Cloverbud members present for the meeting.

A demonstration was given by Kurt Hamilton. The adviser went over how to show your animals and projects at the fair. She also encouraged all members to do the skillathons.

Officer books are due by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at the Highland County Extension Office. Aug. 28 is the deadline to sign up for the baking contest, sewing challenge and demonstration contest at the fair.

The adviser asked that all members complete their 4-H books so she can sign them. Members were also told to check the fair schedule and to make sure that they go to the barn meetings, because schedules may change. If anyone needs to complete their eighth meeting, they can do that by attending a work day at the fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 8:45 a.m. You must work at least two hours to get credit for the meeting and bring a covered dish, dessert or snack to share. Pizza will be provided.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Emma and Ashlei Hatfield.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, 4-H club news reporter.