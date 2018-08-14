Homeless shelter needs votes for $25,000

The Highland County Homeless Shelter needs your vote to help claim a $25,000 prize.

Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now, Ohio needs your help by voting for them to bring money to their communities. From Aug. 15 through Aug. 24, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters.

Two thousand submissions were received through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. At least one cause was received from each state. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists.

Ohio has 11 causes in the top 200. They are:

* Organization City Cause

* Burten, Bell, Carr Development Cleveland BoxSpot

* Columbus Relief Columbus Mobile Soup Kitchen

* Cornerstone of Hope Lima Resilient Kids/Resilient Teens

* Crayons to Classroom Teacher Resource Center Dayton School Supplies

* Empower Youth Bethel Safety Net: Achievement for all

* Highland County Homeless Shelter Hillsboro Homelessness

* Junior Service League of Lima, Ohio Lima Literacy Initiative

* KST by Adoption (Keeping Siblings Together) NE Ohio Open Arms Adoptions

* Military Veterans Resource Center Columbus Veterans Food Bank

* Sycamore House Pregnancy & Family Life Center Urbana Pregnancy Resource Center

* United Way of Summit County Akron Stuff the Bus/Holiday Snack Pack

The 200 causes have until Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. Voters can use them all on one cause, or spread them out in any way among multiple causes. On Sept. 25, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

“State Farm has a rich history of working with local organizations to help build safer, stronger and better educated communities across the United States,” said Susan Krieger, vice president-operations at State Farm. “The Neighborhood Assist program inspires people to play an active role in bringing grants directly to their community to meet their local needs.”

For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com starting Aug. 15 at 12:01 a.m.

Submitted by Kim Lust, public affairs specialist, Ohio State Farm.