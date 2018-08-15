NCB donates to homeless shelter

NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Highland County Homeless Shelter, which provides safe, temporary housing for homeless individuals and families and aids those homeless with the resources and referrals that will help them obtain and maintain permanent housing. Pictured are Greg Hawkins, (left) executive director of the homeless shelter, and Heather Cummings, NCB marketing manager.

NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Highland County Homeless Shelter, which provides safe, temporary housing for homeless individuals and families and aids those homeless with the resources and referrals that will help them obtain and maintain permanent housing. Pictured are Greg Hawkins, (left) executive director of the homeless shelter, and Heather Cummings, NCB marketing manager. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_HighCtyHomelessShelter.jpg NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Highland County Homeless Shelter, which provides safe, temporary housing for homeless individuals and families and aids those homeless with the resources and referrals that will help them obtain and maintain permanent housing. Pictured are Greg Hawkins, (left) executive director of the homeless shelter, and Heather Cummings, NCB marketing manager.