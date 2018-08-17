Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lester Leffler, 51, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

INCIDENTS

A report was received of a theft from a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road.

A report was received from the City of Hillsboro of a theft.

Aug. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Taylor Anderson, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Timothy Tolle, 60, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Elisha Bradford, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault and domestic violence.

Susan Caudill, 44, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

INCIDENTS

A report was received from the 200 block of Harry Sauner Road of the theft of a motor vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

A report was received from Community Market of a theft. Timothy Tolle was arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.