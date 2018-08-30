Fairfield holds New Beginnings presentation

On Aug. 14, new Fairfield Superintendent Tim Dettwiller and school board president Dr. Rindy Mathews welcomed the staff at Fairfield Schools back for the 2018-19 school year. The presentation was entitled “New Beginnings” due to the large number of new staff and administrators beginning their careers at Fairfield and the new and revitalized initiatives the board and administration hope to implement this school year.

The four key areas of focus for this year, as outlined by Dettwiller, are school culture, district communications, academic improvement and strategic planning.

While the areas of focus were well received by the staff, the highlight of the convocation was the presentation of awards.

30-Year Service Award winners — Terry Diluciano and Victor Bartodej were recognized for each having served the students of Fairfield for more than 30 years. Both received a standing ovation.

Positive Impact Award winners — The desire to recognize the staff led to the creation of the Twana Zimmerman Award given to a teacher and the Mary Jo Cook Award given to a support staff member. The school district said it was fortunate to have both Zimmerman and Cook on hand to bestow the inaugural awards as follows:

Twana Zimmerman Award: Jenny Smallridge — The nomination for Smallridge noted: “Jenny is a daily model for her students motivating them to be their very best” and “Jenny is a quiet leader who sets high standards for herself and her students.”

Mary Jo Cook Award: Kay Cummings — The nomination for Cummings noted: “Kay is the most kind and selfless person I have ever met” and “you cannot help but to smile and become happier whenever Kay is around”.

Submitted by Amy Buddelmeyer, Fairfield Local Schools.

Pictured, from left, are Fairfield Superintendent Tim Dettwiller, Mary Jo Cook, Kay Cummings, Twana Zimmerman, Jenny Smallridge and Fairfield School Board President Rindy Mathews.