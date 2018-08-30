Wilson graduates from School of Banking

The team at First State Bank has announced that Chad Wilson was awarded a diploma on Aug. 10 at commencement exercises during the 74th annual session of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Wilson is the vice president/commercial banking manager at First State Bank.

The school, sponsored by state bankers associations from across the central United States, as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was established in 1945 to provide bankers with an opportunity for advanced study and research in banking, economics and leadership. Instruction at the Graduate School of Banking takes place during two-week resident sessions for three consecutive summers, along with comprehensive study between summer resident sessions. The curriculum focuses on the management of strategic issues faced by banking executives and financial services industry professionals.

The Graduate School of Banking enrolls approximately 600 U.S. and international professionals each year. More than 85 academicians, economists, government officials, and industry professionals comprise the school’s faculty.

Richard Baier, chairman of the Graduate School of Banking and Prochnow Educational Foundation Board of Trustees, as well as the president of the Nebraska Bankers Association, was the featured speaker at commencement.

For more information about the Graduate School of Banking, please visit www.gsb.org.

Submitted by Lauren K. Hamilton, marketing coordinator, First State Bank.

