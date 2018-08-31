McClain FFA Back to School meeting

One hundred and twenty-four members and guests were present at the first meeting of the year for the McClain FFA Chapter, which was held on Aug. 28. The meeting was opened up to everyone in the school who was thinking about joining the chapter. People who were at the meeting had the opportunity to win gift cards by playing games such as cookie face, cornhole and hillbilly golf. Members and non-members also received lunch and snow cones. Pictured, from left, are Trace Everheart, Ethan Cockerill, Emalee Montgomery, Issac Carroll and Aidien Salyers.

