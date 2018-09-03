Fairfield FFA has booth at the fair

The Fairfield FFA is set up at the Highland County Fair on top of the hill behind the bleachers at the tractor pull area. They are selling lamb brats, pop, candy and more. All the the proceeds will go to the chapter and help fund activities all year.

