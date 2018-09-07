Senior center offering membership special

The Highland County Senior Citizen in Hillsboro is offering a membership special through the month of September. If you purchase a 2019 membership, you also get to be a member for the remainder of 2018.

“It just so happened that Disney’s Mickey Mouse and our member Bill Jones are both 90 in 2018,” said Mechell Frost, executive director of the center. “The center’s annual fundraising event, Cookies with Characters, is coming up Saturday, Oct. 13 and if children are a fan of characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, superheros, princesses, Paw Patrol and more, they’ll love our event.”

All proceeds from Cookies with Characters benefit the operation of the center.

Bill Jones and his wife, Phyllis, recently visited the center to sign up for their 2018 membership. Since Bill turned 90, he qualifies for the center’s lifetime membership, which is free to anyone 90 or older. They just have to sign up each your.

A typical membership at the center is $20 annually for anyone ages 50-89, and an associate membership for anyone ages 21-49 is $25 per year.

Call the center for more details at 937-393-4745 or visit its Facebook page.

“It’s a fun place to be with good company. I enjoy the band,” Bill Jones said.

Submitted by Mechell Frost.

