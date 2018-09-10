The Academy Preschool has openings

“School is in session and everyone is excited to begin this year’s school year,” said Debby Shuler, director of The Academy Preschool. “We have room for more children.”

The Academy Preschool is a unique opportunity for all children to learn while playing and to feel safe and loved while they are in the care of dedicated teachers.

“The idea of the preschool began several years ago while the church was looking for what God was calling us to do to serve the community. We are a small congregation and we listen to hear that voice of God. The idea of the preschool came to the surface during one of our prayer sessions, and now it has grown to be a way to serve God in the community of Hillsboro and surrounding areas,” said the Rev. Judi Wiley, rector of St Mary’s Episcopal Church. “Not only will basic skills be taught, but the awareness that each child is a member of the community and we are all connected to make the world a better place will be part of the day-to-day experience.”

For more information, or to register your child, call The Academy Preschool at 937-402-4047. Openings for this school year are still available.

Check them out on Facebook at theacademyhillsboro/facebook or online at www.theacademypreschool325.com.

Submitted by Judi Wiley.

Annie Diles, Debby Shuler and Stephanie Williams are the teachers at The Academny Preschool. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Preschool-pic.jpg Annie Diles, Debby Shuler and Stephanie Williams are the teachers at The Academny Preschool.