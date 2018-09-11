SSCC College Day at Hillsboro campus

Southern State Community College’s will host a Connect to College Information Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, on the central campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

Connect to College allows Southern State’s tutors, advisors, coaches and career staff to share knowledge and strategies essential to being a successful college student via informational sessions and interactive activities in the following areas:

· Careers – Choosing a career can be difficult. There are plenty of helpful strategies available to help you plan for your future. It is important to research different options from the thousands of careers out there, as well as to learn the simple steps to figure out what you might be best suited for.

· Money – There is money out there to help pay for college, but will you be able to find it? Learn the difference between a loan, grant and scholarship. What kind of financial aid do you qualify for? What should you do now to make your application stand out?

· College Knowledge – What does it take to succeed in college? Students don’t always get specific instructions on what they need to do to succeed. This session will explore common sense steps to getting good grades and becoming a successful college student.

· Digital Footprint – Most of us contribute to a growing portrait of who we are online – a portrait that is probably more public than we assume. A trail of activity remains in the online environment, and while it is pretty much impossible to leave a zero imprint, it is important to manage your digital identity.

· Meet & Greet – Meet our top-notch faculty and explore the various programs that Southern State has to offer. The collaboration of our faculty and staff fuels our goal of providing high quality education. Together we support and encourage the success of our students.

To learn more about the upcoming Connect to College events, visit https://www.sscc.edu/ctoc/ for additional information. If you have questions, please contact Jim Barnett at jbarnett11@sscc.edu or 800-628-7722, ext. 2677.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.

Southern State Community College will host a Connect to College Information Day on Sept. 14 at its Hillsboro campus. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_SSCC-pic.jpg Southern State Community College will host a Connect to College Information Day on Sept. 14 at its Hillsboro campus.