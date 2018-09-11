Brown serving on Farm Bureau committee

Nathan Brown of Hillsboro is serving on the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on topics such as the shortage of large animal veterinarians, Ohio’s fertilizer guidelines, managing nutrient loss, education policy, infrastructure funding, engagement in the Ohio Power Siting evaluation process, deer and wildlife management, abandoned railways and trails, land conservation programs and industrial hemp.

The policy committee consists of 10 members from Ohio Farm Bureau Board of Trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus.

Brown serves on the board of trustees representing farmers from Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties.

Submitted by Amanda Bush, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

