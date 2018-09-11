Sardinia TSC Farmers Market

The Sardinia Tractor Supply store is hosting a community farmers market on Saturday, Sept. 22.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., local farmers, crafters and artisans will be onsite selling homemade and homegrown goods at the store located at 7110 Bachman Rd.

According to store manager Jamie Young, there’s no better way to celebrate the fall harvest season in the Sardinia area.

“Farmers markets are a great way to highlight skills, foster community relationships and support neighbors,” said Young. “We are excited to provide a platform for our customers to showcase their homemade and homegrown goods.”

Local goods for sale will be displayed in tented areas in front of the store. Participating vendors include: Miracle House Animal Rescue, End of the Ridge Farms and Clayton Twp. Park Assoc.

Contact the Sardinia Tractor Supply store at 937-446-9425 for more information or details about participating in the event.

Submitted by Lauren McKirgan, GS&F.