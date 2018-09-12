109 attend Mercer family reunion

At noon on June 24, 109 descendants of L.G. and Stella Mercer met at the Hillsboro Middle School Auditeria for their annual reunion.

On Jan. 17, 1900, Lewis Gilmore Mercer and Stella Vance were married and eight daughters were born to this union — Bess Mercer Duncan, Opal Mercer Murray, Maxine Mercer Patton, Frances Mercer Wiggins, Jeannette Mercer Miller, Jane Mercer Cannon, Hilda Mercer Lucas and Kathryn Mercer Karnes. Each year one of the families acts as host for the reunion. This year the family of Jane Mercer Cannon was the host.

The family was called together with prayer by Dave Gustin for the bountiful meal. The family celebration features perusing pictures, letters, other memorabilia, reminiscing, picture taking, talking and eating. Reminiscing over snapshots of previous reunions was enjoyed by the group. Basketball and games were enjoyed by the children.

Attending from the Duncan family were Becky Simmons Fritz; George and Cheri Duncan Hazelbaker; Jerica Hazelbaker and Jasmine Comer; Jayson and Deidre Hazelbaker, Khaleesi and Tegan; Jeff and Lydia Duncan, McKenzie and Owen Miller; Scott and Sarah Duncan; Bob and Janet Duncan Martin; Corey and Rachel Martin; Nathan Martin and Becky Hoban (guest); Frank and Joyce Duncan Cosler; Jay and Julie Duncan and Jaylie.

Attending from the Murray family were Tom and Jeanne Murray Boyle; Dave and Carol Boyle Gustin; Kristin Gustin Carter, Kyntara, Kadalyn and Bryton; Brent and Ellen Boyle Zink; Megan Zink Ruthledge, Luke and Ethan; Terri Boyle; Jim and Jan Murray VanDervort; Deirdre Smith and Austin Ashcraft; Dave and Valerie VanDervort Reed; Vic VanDervort; Nic and Erika VanDervort Miller, Kate and Garrett.

Attending from the Miller family were Neil Miller; Ross Miller; Josh and Chrissy Lyle; Marilyn MIller; Angela Miller; Ryan and Penny Miller; Austin Miller and Tira Hunter.

Attending from the Lucas family were Hilda Mercer Lucas; Richard and Peggy Lucas; Kevin and LuAnn Lucas Roe; Landry and Abby Roe, Harper and Porter; Lynnette Lucas McCray; Molly McCray McNutt and Mila; Chase and McKenzie McCray Henson, Larah, Stella and Marida; Phyllis Lucas Garrison; Colin and Krista Lucas Kelley, Owen Kelley, Josie Oliver and Quinn Oliver; Chuck and Kathy Lucas Nutter; Tate and Heather Wagner; Lebria Wagner Duncan, Tyler Osler (guest), and Chandler; Franklin and Jan Lucas; Hannah Lucas Banks, Lila and Lucas.

Attending from the Karnes family were Gil Karnes and Pearl Jenkins (guest); Lee and Darlene Karnes; Nancy Karnes; Steven and Patti Karnes and Bryn; Rhett and Meghann Karnes Ackley and Addy; Dusty and Tara Karnes Hathaway.

Special thanks goes to Ross Miller for his help in arranging the reunion. Members of the Piatton, Wiggins and Carnnon families were unable to attend.

The family will gather again next year on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

