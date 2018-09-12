The Highland Humane Society Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sampson, a 1-year-old boxer, pit bull mix. Sampson is a big dog who is energetic and would do well with a large yard. He especially likes playing in the water and getting your love and attention. The shelter employees do not believe he would be good with any small pets. The shelter currently has a lot of dogs, cats and kittens that are available for adoption. If you could give one of these pets a good home, stop and see them at 9331 SR 124, east of Hillsboro. The shelter’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. You can call the shelter at 937-393-2110. Leave a message and someone will return your call.

