Adena, Fayette Memorial Hospital ink agreement

Adena Health System President and CEO Jeff Graham and Fayette County Memorial Hospital CEO Mike Diener have signed an affiliation agreement between the two organizations. The agreement becomes effective Oct. 1.

Over the past year, Adena and FCMH have collaborated to increase medical services for patients in the region with the addition of specialty services being performed at FCMH by Adena providers. The partnership began with orthopedics in August 2017, adding pulmonology in November 2017.

“Adena and FCMH, partnering together to expand the availability of services in Fayette County meets each organization’s shared goal — to keep quality care in or near the patient’s home,” said Graham. “Adena’s partnership vision includes working with our region’s health care partners to enable patients to be cared for locally, while aligning and reducing the cost for care. This partnership is a win-win for everyone involved.”

With the affiliation agreement, access to even more of Adena’s specialty services will now be available to patients on the FCMH campus. These specialties include: cardiology, dermatology, nephrology, neurology, OB/GYN and urology. Adena specialty providers will see patients and perform a number of procedures within FCMH facilities.

“Our partnership with Adena Health System has gotten off to a great start, and we are excited to enter into this affiliation to give patients close-to-home options for their care,” said Diener. “Patients are grateful for the opportunity to receive excellent specialty care right here in their hometown.”

Patients can schedule an appointment with an Adena specialist on the FCMH campus.

Adena pulmonology and orthopedic specialists are located in FCMH’s Medical Arts Building #1, Suites 106 and 201, located at 1450 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H. The newly-added Adena specialists will be housed in Suite 340 of FCMH Medical Arts Building #2, located at 1510 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H.

Submitted by Maria Smith, Adena Health System.

Pictured are (seated., l-r) Fayette County Memorial Hospital CEO Mike Diener, Adena Health System President and CEO Jeff Graham, and Adena Board of Trustees Chair Virginia Wettersten signing an affiliation agreement between the two independent health care providers. Members of FCMH and Adena leadership teams also pictured.