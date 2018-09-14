4-H club gives back to Hillsboro schools

The members of the Simply Pygmies 4-H Club made a donation to the Hillsboro City Schools at the beginning of the school year. The donation was to help those students in the elementary school who are overdrawn on lunch charges. The members of the 4-H club felt this would be a great way to give back to the community. The club members are pictured presenting their donation to Jessica Walker, food service director for the Hillsboro City Schools. Pictured are (front row, l-r), Brianna Foxx and Jayden Foxx; (back row, l-r) Walker, Elizabeth Pierce, Hunter Springer and Landon Springer.

