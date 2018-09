Harrison Burge, the son of Harold and Dorothy Burge, was the grand champion in showmanship for the Highland County Jr. Fair Horse Show. He is a member of the Ready, Set, Show 4-H Club, and attends Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Harrison Burge, the son of Harold and Dorothy Burge, was the grand champion in showmanship for the Highland County Jr. Fair Horse Show. He is a member of the Ready, Set, Show 4-H Club, and attends Lynchburg-Clay High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Horsepic.jpg Harrison Burge, the son of Harold and Dorothy Burge, was the grand champion in showmanship for the Highland County Jr. Fair Horse Show. He is a member of the Ready, Set, Show 4-H Club, and attends Lynchburg-Clay High School.